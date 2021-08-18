No COVID-19 cases recorded in North Korea since onset of pandemic — WHO

SEOUL, August 18. /TASS/. North Korea has recorded no cases of COVID-19 so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the WHO, the country conducted 693 coronavirus tests from July 30 to August 5, all of which came back negative. The North Korean authorities have tested a total of 36,000 people since the pandemic broke out, but not a single case has been confirmed.

In early 2020, Pyongyang imposed tough restrictions to prevent coronavirus from being imported into the country, sealing off the borders.