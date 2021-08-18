Lithuania sends diplomatic note to Belarus over border violation

VILNIUS, August 18. /TASS/. Lithuania has issued a protest note to Belarus over a group of Belarusian border guards violating its border, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Wednesday.

"We informed Belarus of our grave concern about yet another provocation on the border, where the situation is already tense," he said. According to the top diplomat, Vilnius urged Minsk to refrain from steps that could be viewed as a provocation.

Landsbergis added that Vilnius had informed its partners in the EU and NATO about the incident on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

According to Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service, 12 Belarusian officers illegally violated the Lithuanian border on Tuesday while pushing a group of illegal migrants over the border. Officers of Lithuania’s Border Guard Service who prevented the illegal migrants from crossing the border were at the scene as well. Landsbergis claimed that the incident had been captured on video.