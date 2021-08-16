Russian diplomat slams US for ignoring evacuation pleas of Afghans in Kabul airport

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out that there has been no reaction from Washington to human rights violations in Kabul and the appeals of Afghan citizens for evacuation help at Kabul airport.

"What’s happening there in Kabul in terms of human rights according to the White House, do you hear anything? They normally print statements on countries round the clock, without lunch breaks. They call to end suffering, take urgent measures [against] those responsible for lawlessness, threaten sanctions and refer to ‘mass and social media data’," she wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

"The footage from Kabul airport seems to be broadcast live, showing Afghans storming planes and pleading with Washington, which was assuring them of their allied relations for so many years, to not help but save them. And there’s silence. Did the printer break down or are they looking for those ‘responsible’?" the diplomat stressed.

Earlier, videos emerged online from Kabul International Airport depicting hundreds of people storming through fences and trying to climb boarding ramps to fly out of the country. Automatic weapon shots can be heard in the background.

Western nationals are currently being evacuated en masse from Kabul airport. According to sources in Brussels, this is the last major facility in Afghanistan that remains under NATO control, its security is observed by US, UK and Turkish military personnel.

On Sunday, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and occupied government agencies that were abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later, the Taliban announced that it had taken control of all districts of the Afghan capital.