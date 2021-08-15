Biden made "historic mistake" in Afghanistan — former Italian prime minister

ROME, August 15. /TASS/. Italy’s former prime minister, Matteo Renzi, believes that US President Joe Biden has committed a "historic mistake" in Afghanistan.

"This is a historic mistake. I feel respect for him, but I do not share Joe Biden’s policies. He has followed in his predecessor Donald Trump’s footsteps. Trump wished an agreement with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS). An agreement with them is inconceivable," Renzi told the daily Repubblica in an interview, published on Sunday.

He believes there should be an international coalition, which will "take into account the mistakes of the past few years and will not cede the territory to the cutthroats."

"There is a certain risk that the extremists will stage a comeback. Italy, a country that has done so much to help Herat (the province where the Italian contingent of NATO’s mission was based - TASS) has an opportunity to take the international terrorism dossier in its hands," Renzi said.

In his opinion, this issue must be included in the agenda of the Group of 20, where Italy holds the presidency.

"In two months’ time, Rome will host a G20 summit. Alongside the pandemic, ecology and economic reconstruction we should raise the issue of struggle against international terrorism," Renzi said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in US history. The radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia), as follows from reports by the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul Sunday evening without encountering any resistance and has been establishing control of the government offices vacated by the Afghan forces. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country. The Taliban says the city will be under their control within hours.