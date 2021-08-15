{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Biden made "historic mistake" in Afghanistan — former Italian prime minister

He believes there should be an international coalition, which will "take into account the mistakes of the past few years and will not cede the territory to the cutthroats"

ROME, August 15. /TASS/. Italy’s former prime minister, Matteo Renzi, believes that US President Joe Biden has committed a "historic mistake" in Afghanistan.

"This is a historic mistake. I feel respect for him, but I do not share Joe Biden’s policies. He has followed in his predecessor Donald Trump’s footsteps. Trump wished an agreement with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS). An agreement with them is inconceivable," Renzi told the daily Repubblica in an interview, published on Sunday.

He believes there should be an international coalition, which will "take into account the mistakes of the past few years and will not cede the territory to the cutthroats."

"There is a certain risk that the extremists will stage a comeback. Italy, a country that has done so much to help Herat (the province where the Italian contingent of NATO’s mission was based - TASS) has an opportunity to take the international terrorism dossier in its hands," Renzi said.

In his opinion, this issue must be included in the agenda of the Group of 20, where Italy holds the presidency.

"In two months’ time, Rome will host a G20 summit. Alongside the pandemic, ecology and economic reconstruction we should raise the issue of struggle against international terrorism," Renzi said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in US history. The radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia), as follows from reports by the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul Sunday evening without encountering any resistance and has been establishing control of the government offices vacated by the Afghan forces. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country. The Taliban says the city will be under their control within hours.

Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera
Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination
Read more
Russian Navy warship enters English Channel in long-distance deployment
The naval taskforce also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet
Read more
Russian foreign ministry explains why BBC journalist was denied visa extension — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that the Western media traditionally demonstrated no interest in speaking about Russian journalists who were denied British or US visa extensions
Read more
Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree
Averina and other 26 Olympians recieved the Order of Friendship
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200 firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey
There were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish representatives, who were showing the locations of wildfires to the crew, aboard the aircraft
Read more
Taliban pledges amnesty to Afghan army servicemen — agency
The movement assured civilians there was no need for them to flee their homes during Taliban’s offensive
Read more
Russian, Chinese armies to boost military cooperation to protect peace — defense chief
China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe stressed that Armed Forces of China and Russia continued moving forward, even despite the pandemic
Read more
Over 38 tonnes of medicines from Russia arrive to Cuba
Another Russian humanitarian delivery was taken to Cuba on Thursday
Read more
Russia to issue visa to BBC journalist if Russian journalist gets visa in London -diplomat
Maria Zakharova refutes BBC correspondent’s claims she is banned from entering Russia
Read more
Russia to maintain foreign policy course after parliamentary election — Lavrov
According to the diplomat, the main goal of Russia’s foreign policy is to create the best external conditions for the country’s domestic development, improve the welfare of its people and protect the rights of Russian nationals and businesses on the international stage
Read more
NASA astronauts reject lie detector test in Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft hole probe — source
The source emphasized that the Russian side received no possibility to examine the tools and drill bits available on the International Space Station for the presence of the remainder of metal chips from the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul
Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that "fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were urged to ensure safety in Kabul and other cities of the country"
Read more
Russia takes into account all Georgian initiatives to improve relations — senator
The senator said bilateral dialogue continued since 2012, including through the Karashin-Abashidze channel
Read more
Head physician of North Ossetia’s hospital placed under house arrest, source in court says
Vladimir Pliev is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements and that resulted in patients’ deaths
Read more
Taliban says it asked President Ghani to cede power peacefully, but he fled
Earlier reports the Taliban have entered Kabul, taken the presidential palace and will gain full control of the Afghan capital within several hours
Read more
Eight killed in crash of Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200 in Turkey - Defense Ministry
The Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana
Read more
State of emergency declared in 14 municipal districts of Krasnodar Region
About 108,000 people in 11 populated areas of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region remain without power due to bad weather
Read more
Putin, Russian Security Council focus on international cooperation in defense, security
The president pointed out that "it is impossible to effectively solve a number of issues in this area all on one’s own"
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan’s interim government - embassy in Kabul
Earlier, the Russian embassy said the situation in Kabul was "somewhat strained, but no war is on in the city"
Read more
Russian specialists ready to help US Starliner project — Roscosmos
NASA’s ISS program manager Joel Montalbano said the Starliner launch will not take place before mid-October
Read more
Taliban announces establishing control of entire territory of Afghanistan
The Taliban said in a statement that "there are no hostilities in the capital of the country"
Read more
Putin, Mirziyoyev discuss situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin
The two presidents will keep in touch further on, the press-service added
Read more
No deaths linked to EpiVacCorona vaccine registered in Russia — developer
EpiVacCorona is a single-dose synthetic peptide vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology
Read more
Avtovaz will partially resume car production after August 16 — company
According to Avtovaz, the shortage of electronic components supplied by Bosch Samara continues to negatively affect the production schedule at the Togliatti plant
Read more
Situation in Afghanistan spinning out of control — UN Secretary-General
In his words, the global community should send a clear signal to Taliban that seizing power in Afghanistan by military means would be inadmissible
Read more
Russia records 819 daily COVID-19 deaths
This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Over 450 people evacuated amid floods in Russian resort of Anapa
The crisis center’s temporary shelters have the room to accommodate about 350 more people
Read more
Taliban delegation conducting negotiations at president’s palace in Kabul
Read more
Scientist arrested in Moscow on suspicion of data transfer to foreign special services
The Lefortovo Court of Moscow has ruled to choose custody for Alexander Kuranov until October 9, 2021
Read more
No need for evacuation of Russian embassy in Kabul, says mission
The Taliban movement guarantees the safety of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told TASS earlier on Sunday
Read more
Hole in Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft drilled by someone unfamiliar with its design — source
Roscosmos ruled out the version of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft’s damage on Earth because in that case the spacecraft would not have passed tests in a vacuum chamber before its launch
Read more
Press review: Sandu readies for Transnistria talks and Sputnik V boosts Russian exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 12th
Read more
Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase
The Taliban also seized the Bagram prison where about 5,000 convicts are being held
Read more
Taliban guarantees safety of Russian Embassy in Kabul - political office spokesman
Read more
Russian Navy patrol ship thwarts enemy missile strike in Black Sea drills
At the second stage of the exercise, the naval sailors practiced the technique of a sea battle by a standalone ship
Read more
Crimea is part of Union State of Russia and Belarus, Lavrov says
According to the treaty, the Union State includes the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation as determined by their laws, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Read more
Former interior minister Ahmad Jalali to head Afghan transitional administration
He assumed the duties of the head of the interim administration in Afghanistan
Read more
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Read more
Afghan Interior Ministry says Taliban have started entering Kabul
Read more
Russia regrets Taliban decided to resolve situation in Afghanistan by force — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia supported the Afghan settlement happening with the participation of all political, ethnic, confessional forces of the country
Read more
Libyan militants hunt for Gaddafi’s son after arrest warrant issued for him — source
Before his father’s downfall and death, Saif al-Islam, now aged 49, was viewed as Gaddafi's most likely successor
Read more
Scale of natural disasters in some Russian regions unprecedented, Putin says
In Siberia, the Far East, the environmental, climatic, atmospheric conditions are such that wildfires spread rapidly amid drought and wind gusts
Read more
Putin orders to award servicemen killed in Be-200 crash in Turkey
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana
Read more
Biden says US will deploy total of 5,000 troops in Afghanistan
US personnel at risk there, president added
Read more
Moscow expects UK to explain reason for not issuing visas to Russian journalists -diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that when deciding not to renew visa to Sarah Rainsford, the BBC correspondent, Russia retaliated to British actions
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Taliban encircles Kabul, enters Afghan capital’s airport
The Taliban announced earlier on Sunday it was controlling the entire territory of Afghanistan
Read more
Russia to feature latest Il-112V military transport plane at Army-2021 forum
The work on the plane’s development has been going on at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company since 2014
Read more
Putin posthumously awards military killed in Be-200 plane crash in Turkey
The Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft crashed on Saturday in southeastern Turkey
Read more
Afghan president to step down within few hours, Al Arabiya says referring to sources
The president will resign within a few hours and an interim government will be formed
Read more