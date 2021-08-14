Maduro hails memorandum of understanding between Venezuela’s authorities, opposition

HAVANA, August 14. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he welcomes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the country’s authorities and the opposition, which took place in Mexico on Friday.

"We welcome the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and <…> the opposition. We thank Mexico and Norway for their efforts for the sake of peace for the Venezuelan people," he wrote in a Twitter post.

The parties agreed on the need to guarantee respect for political rights, the lifting of sanctions, peaceful political and social coexistence, the rejection of violence, the protection of the economy and the possibility of taking part in elections. The dialogue is brokered by Norway. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido described it as "an opportunity to reach a comprehensive agreement to put an end to the suffering of the Venezuelan people.".