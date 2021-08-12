Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian aid to Lugansk — agency

LUGANSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s 102nd convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Donbass residents arrived in the city of Lugansk on Thursday, the LuganskInformCenter news agency reported.

Three trucks delivered drugs and medical equipment to Lugansk.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s 101st humanitarian aid convoy brought 23.8 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to Lugansk in December 2020.

The first Russian humanitarian aid convoy arrived in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on August 22, 2014. Since then, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered over 100,000 tones of humanitarian aid to the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.