Ukraine’s actions lead to crisis in relations with Belarus, Belarusian diplomat says

KIEV, August 10. /TASS/. Belarusian charge d’affaires in Ukraine Kirill Kamyshev while being summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the actions of Ukrainian authorities which the Belarusian side called "unfriendly," the press service of the Belarusian Embassy in Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s foreign policy agency was yet again informed of a deep concern of the Belarusian side over Ukraine’s unfriendly actions with regards to Belarus which lead to a crisis in relations between the countries," the statement said.

According to the press service, during the meeting of the diplomats, "Belarus’ interest in normal good-neighborly relations with Ukraine was noted, a hope was expressed that the Ukrainian side returned to constructive and respectful dialogue."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also commented on the meeting with the Belarusian diplomat saying that the reason for it was "the expression of a decisive protest related to a number of inadmissible remarks by [Belarusian] President Alexander Lukashenko during a press conference yesterday." The Foreign Ministry "cautioned that the readiness to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Ukraine’s temporarily occupied Crimea equals being complicit in the Kremlin’s crime against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine with all its international legal implications." The Foreign Ministry also noted Lukashenko’s threats to "bring Ukraine to its knees." It was pointed out to the Belarusian diplomat that these words "are a manifestation of Belarus’ weakness, not the display of force."

On Monday, Lukashenko held a large press conference during which he stated that Belarus would recognize Crimea when "the last oligarch in Russia" would do so and "will begin to deliver food products there."

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.