{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Crisis in Belarus

Ukraine’s actions lead to crisis in relations with Belarus, Belarusian diplomat says

During the meeting of the diplomats, "Belarus’ interest in normal good-neighborly relations with Ukraine was noted, a hope was expressed that the Ukrainian side returned to constructive and respectful dialogue"

KIEV, August 10. /TASS/. Belarusian charge d’affaires in Ukraine Kirill Kamyshev while being summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the actions of Ukrainian authorities which the Belarusian side called "unfriendly," the press service of the Belarusian Embassy in Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s foreign policy agency was yet again informed of a deep concern of the Belarusian side over Ukraine’s unfriendly actions with regards to Belarus which lead to a crisis in relations between the countries," the statement said.

According to the press service, during the meeting of the diplomats, "Belarus’ interest in normal good-neighborly relations with Ukraine was noted, a hope was expressed that the Ukrainian side returned to constructive and respectful dialogue."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also commented on the meeting with the Belarusian diplomat saying that the reason for it was "the expression of a decisive protest related to a number of inadmissible remarks by [Belarusian] President Alexander Lukashenko during a press conference yesterday." The Foreign Ministry "cautioned that the readiness to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Ukraine’s temporarily occupied Crimea equals being complicit in the Kremlin’s crime against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine with all its international legal implications." The Foreign Ministry also noted Lukashenko’s threats to "bring Ukraine to its knees." It was pointed out to the Belarusian diplomat that these words "are a manifestation of Belarus’ weakness, not the display of force."

On Monday, Lukashenko held a large press conference during which he stated that Belarus would recognize Crimea when "the last oligarch in Russia" would do so and "will begin to deliver food products there."

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

Coronavirus pandemic
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 7 million — WHO
More than 6.1 million patients have recovered
Read more
ROC sends request to International Gymnastics Federation about judging at Tokyo Olympics
On Saturday, Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring 107,650 points
Read more
Starliner launch to ISS postponed indefinitely — company
Several problems in the spacecraft’s propulsion system were identified on Monday
Read more
US sought to make Belarus and Ukraine NATO members, says Belarusian top diplomat
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey cited the statement by US former national security adviser, John Bolton, who said that Ukraine and Belarus needed to be admitted as NATO members to avoid this ‘grey zone’ between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance
Read more
More than 30 foreign aircraft engaged in intelligence at Russian borders
Russian fighters took off twice to escort foreign aircraft to prevent violations of the country’s borders
Read more
Drone saves swimmer’s life in Russian seaside resort of Anapa
Anapa is testing an automated rescue system, which includes drones to deliver lifesaving equipment to persons in distress
Read more
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts, Dominican Republic, Moldova, Bahrain
To date, Russia has resumed air traffic with 50 countries, in particular with France and the Czech Republic (from June 28). At the same time, the suspension of flights with Tanzania was extended until August 17 due to the epidemiological situation in the country
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed in a matter of weeks — Russian ambassador to Germany
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is at its final stage, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarus may integrate with Russia with no loss of sovereignty
The Belarusian leader stressed that any inter-state union should be based on equality, including in economic matters
Read more
US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, Russian embassy says
Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter earlier that "US forces are in northeastern Syria under international law"
Read more
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition complete failure, Federation President says
Shame on judges that were selected,Irina Viner-Usmanova told
Read more
Problem on border with Azerbaijan may be resolved by force, Armenian Defense Minister says
The Armenian official expressed regret that the CSTO response mechanisms do not correspond to the development of the operational situation
Read more
Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Read more
European Parliament calls on EU to prepare revolution in Belarus
The deputies offered to implement the scenario of a change of power in Belarus similar to the Ukrainian one
Read more
Tension growing along CSTO perimeter, Secretary General says
Stanislav Zas noted that the situation in Afghanistan, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Belarus had negatively influenced the security in the CSTO responsibility zone
Read more
South Ossetia lights candles in memory of 2008 Georgian aggression victims
On August 6-8, South Ossetia is marking the 13th anniversary of Georgia’s attack on the republic
Read more
Kiev becomes aware Crimea will never return — chief of State Duma's committee
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview he was certain that Russia would pay reparations for Crimea's reunification. "If they say they are prepared to accept money, this means they have realized that the peninsula will never return to Ukraine," the chairman of the State Duma's committee Leonid Kalashnikov noted
Read more
Lukashenko says not glad blogger Protasevich is in Belarus, West ‘ordered’ his detention
The president complained that now he had to protect the blogger and bear responsibility for him
Read more
Czech top diplomat calls for rebuilding political relations with Russia
Tensions between Russia and the Czech Republic rose in April, after the Czech authorities had announced the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague
Read more
Team ROC fifth in Olympic medal count
Russian athletes boast 20 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals
Read more
Team ROC coach calls rhythmic gymnastics all-around judging at Tokyo Games ‘a shame’
Israel’s Linoy Ashram dropped her ribbon in the last event but she still became the champion
Read more
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation president questions future of rhythmic gymnastics
"There is no future for rhythmic gymnastics with such judging and such rules," she said
Read more
Putin to participate in video conference within UNSC framework on Monday
The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year
Read more
Over 100 Russians arrive in Dominican Republic following resumption of flights
100-115 people, most of them tourists, arrived at La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport
Read more
Belarus’ Timanovskaya to seek asylum in Austria — newspaper
Belarusian athlete was being taken to a safe place
Read more
Alisher Usmanov: Fencing Triumphs at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
ROC team wins Olympic silver in rhythmic gymnastics group all around
For the first time since 1996, athletes from Russia won no Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics
Read more
Russia denies entry to several British nationals in response to UK sanctions — diplomat
Deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department Nikolai Lakhonin stressed that an adequate and proportional response would follow any unfriendly steps against Russia
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Read more
Minsk to redirect export of potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports
Lithuania has urged to suspend transportation of products of Belarus’ chemical industry and, particularly, potash fertilizers via its ports, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko recalled
Read more
Russian athletes’ performance shows pointlessness of politicizing sport — Putin
The ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport imposing a ban on the use of the Russian flag and anthem at international competitions is obviously politically motivated, Russian President said
Read more
Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos
According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave
Read more
Russia to build dialogue with US on basis of Washington's practical steps — Zakharova
The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow maintained contacts with Washington and never closed the door to a dialogue
Read more
Russia’s new Checkmate jet fighter in high demand on world arms market — Rostec head
Sergey Chemezov noted that the Checkmate would become "a truly workhorse solution" for those countries that cannot purchase the US F-35 Lightning II fighter
Read more
Russia cannot be crossed out of world sport — diplomat about Tokyo Olympic results
The team of Russian athletes gave a good response to those "who tried to substitute the great Olympic principles with politics and intrigues," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Team ROC’s Dina Averina takes Olympics silver in rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around
Dina Averina, 22, scored 107.650 overall
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to grow greenery ‘on industrial scale’ in Nauka module on ISS
A space greenhouse, resembling a snail in profile, will be delivered to the orbital outpost to conduct the experiment
Read more
Athlete Timanovskaya recipient of presidential stipend, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president pointed out that Timanovskaya was included on the national Olympic team because the IOC applied pressure to Belarus and recommended doing so
Read more
Moldovan envoy to Russia recalled — PM
Earlier, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said that the move was prompted exclusively by Vladimir Golovatiuc’s work and not the relations between the two countries
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee to seek probe into rhythmic gymnastics judging at Tokyo Games
We would like to have answers to a number of questions, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said
Read more
Russian Beriev Be-200 aircraft makes over 30 flights to put out fires in Greece — Rostec
The aircraft carried out more than 400 water drops with a total volume of 2,500 tonnes
Read more
Production of upgraded version of Su-57 fighter is to start in 2025 — source
"In the upgraded version of the fighter as part of the Megapolis research and development project, a completely upgraded cockpit with the most advanced avionics will be installed,a source in the military-industrial sector said
Read more
West using int’l organizations to hamper parliamentary elections in Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Western countries wanted to prepare ground to try to doubt the results of the elections
Read more
Coronavirus R number declines to 0.96 in Russia on Friday
The number remains lower than 1.0 in four of the ten regions showing the highest coronavirus figures
Read more
Authors of DW article on Ukrainian president forget lessons of history — Russian diplomat
Deutsche Welle published an article on Friday, which was dedicated to Zelensky’s call on the residents of Donbass who considered themselves to be Russians to move to Russia
Read more
Russia ranks 5th in overall medals standings after Day 2 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals
Read more
Ground trials of Sarmat ICBM about to be completed — Roscosmos chief
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday flight trials of the Sarmat ICBM will start this year and finish in 2022
Read more
Russian gymnast Averina fell victim to political games — lawmaker
Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games
Read more
Biased attitude to Russian athletes at Olympics not to be left unaddressed — deputy PM
The Russian Olympic Committee sent a request to the International Gymnastics Federation about judging in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event
Read more
Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits
I have back problems, Averina said
Read more