UNSC can hold Afghanistan meeting this week — source

UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. The UN Security Council can discuss the situation in Afghanistan before the end of this week, a diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is not ruled out, even though the meeting is yet to be scheduled," the source said when asked the relevant question.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced that the operation in Afghanistan, the longest foreign military campaign in US history, will end. Amid this announcement, the situation in the country began deteriorating as the Taliban ramped up intensity of its attacks on several directions. The Taliban claims that the organization has managed to establish control over around 85% of the country, including areas bordering five states, such as Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. On Tuesday, the UNSC already adopted a statement on Afghanistan, demanding that all parties to the conflict reduce the scale of violence.