Russia’s intel chief does not rule out contact with CIA head

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday he thought it is possible to meet with CIA Chief William Burns in the future.

"I have to say that there have been no contacts so far, although I congratulated him quite politely, of course. First of all, I did it in writing and, secondly, I used several good words, which he really deserves as a professional in his previous job. I also did it publicly," Naryshkin said in an exclusive interview for the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"Perhaps, he is now getting familiarized with his responsibilities and sorting things out so far. I do not rule out that he will get in contact," Russia’s foreign intelligence chief said.

Russia’s foreign intelligence chief earlier told TASS that Moscow and Washington continued exchanging data on the war on terror but this interaction was less active than before.