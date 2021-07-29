Baku says Armenia violated border ceasefire agreement

BAKU, July 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that Armenia had violated the agreements on a ceasefire on the border and shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"Armenia once again brazenly violated the ceasefire agreement. On July 29, from 02:45 to 03:40 (from 01:45 to 02:40 Moscow time) Armenia’s armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the village of Zeylik in Kalbajar District from assault rifles and grenade launchers," the report said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani army controls the situation in the area.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes occurred on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, an agreement on a ceasefire from 09:00 Moscow on July 28 was reached on Russia’s initiative.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced from time to time since then.