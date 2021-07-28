Russia actively developing contacts with majority of Islamic states, says senator

KAZAN, July 28. /TASS/. Mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Islamic states reaffirms the possibility of non-conflict cooperation between civilizations in the conditions of forming a multipolar world, head of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin said on Wednesday during the Forum of Young Diplomats held within the framework of the Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2021 held on July 28-29.

"Russia is actively developing contacts with the majority of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states, continuing the long-standing traditions of cooperation. The fifteen-year period of close contacts between Russia and the Islamic states was filled with important events for our country and OIC member states," the senator said.

He recalled that last year, Russia celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of its tenure as an OIC observer state. "Russia and Islamic states have become closer based on the balanced approaches on a number of issues tied to the modern world order, reaffirming the possibility of non-conflict cooperation between civilizations in the conditions of forming a multipolar world on the example of its cooperation," Karasin stressed.

According to the senator, the example of Tatarstan confirms the great opportunities of Russian regions in the sphere of international youth cooperation. "The experience of systemic cooperation with international youth organizations is worthy of attention. It would be useful to share it with other Russian regions," the politician said.