Infants becoming more vulnerable to coronavirus Delta variant, says medic

MOSCOW, July 27./TASS/. Infants are now getting infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus 26 times more often, infectious disease physician Yevgeny Timakov told Vesti FM radio station on Tuesday.

"Children are now getting infected with coronavirus more often, and infants are getting infected with the Delta strain at least 26 times more often," the expert said. Timakov also noted that a rise in coronavirus cases would begin in Russia in autumn. A new wave will be triggered by the return of Russian nationals from the summer holidays.

"In September everybody will get back to work. The season when the immunity to common seasonal viral infections decreases will begin at the end of September," Timakov said. "And believe me, we have over 50% of the population who by no means want to get vaccinated [against coronavirus]. In fact, we have only five percent of anti-vaxxers. The rest are people who are just hesitating, those who don’t understand the situation with the vaccination and feel uneasy about it," he said.