Tunisian president freezes parliament’s activities

RABAT, July 26. /TASS/. Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced that he is freezing the activities of the Assembly of the People's Representatives (parliament), the Mosaique FM radio station reported.

According to the news outlet, the president also said that the immunity of all parliament members would be suspended, Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi would be dismissed and a new prime minister would be named.

Earlier, Saied held an emergency security meeting following nationwide protests demanding that parliament be dissolved and those responsible for the country’s deteriorating pandemic and economic situation be brought to justice.