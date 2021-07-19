Militants shell Aleppo university, destroy two apartment buildings - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Militants fired three unguided rockets at the western part of Aleppo, as a result of which two residential buildings were destroyed, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"On July 18, militants fired three unguided rockets towards the University of Aleppo area in the western part of Aleppo. Two residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the strike, there were no civilian casualties," Kulit said.

He said that 40 bombardments were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Sunday, the shelling came from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

"Additionally, one shelling incident was reported from the side of illegal armed units under the Turkish control," he added.