Tikhanovskaya in Washington intends to discuss new US sanctions against Minsk

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. During her trip to Washington, leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya intends to discuss with the American side the issue of the US imposing new restrictions on Minsk, including sectoral sanction, Tikhanovskaya announced.

"Sectoral, so that they join the EU sanctions and introduce new [sanctions] themselves," she said, answering a question about what sanctions are planned to be discussed.

Tikhanovskaya arrived in the United States earlier on Sunday. As part of the trip, she plans to hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but so far she cannot confirm them with certainty. Tikhanovskaya's telegram channel previously reported that she had scheduled high-level meetings at the State Department for July 19, and at the White House for July 20. In addition, she plans to meet with US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US lawmakers.