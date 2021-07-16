DPR’s head says blast at Donetsk’ gas pipeline was terrorist attack

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin has described Friday’s explosion at a gas pipeline in Donetsk as a terrorist attack.

"An explosion at a gas pipeline rocked one of Donetsk’s densely populated districts today. According to the preliminary results of an investigation, we can say that it was a terrorist attack, a deliberate act of sabotage staged by Ukrainian armed units," he said in a video address posted on the Reporter Rudenko Telegram channel.

The blast left more than 1,000 consumers without gas supplies, he added.

"We call on the guarantor nations - France, Germany, and Russia - to commit to paper the use of prohibited fighting methods," he stressed.

A blast at a gas pipeline in Donetsk’s Budennovsky district occurred at about 14:30 local time on Friday. The explosion was followed by a fire.