Delta strain accounts for nearly 70% of coronavirus cases in Russia — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for nearly 68% of new cases in July, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"According to the results of the molecular and genetic monitoring, the Delta strain occurrence has gone up from sporadic finds in April, to 41% in June and to 67.9% in July. It means that it currently accounts for around 70% of cases," she said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) told TASS earlier that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, notable for its higher transmissibility, may soon be the dominant strain across the globe. However, the WHO Geneva office said that so far it is unclear why this strain dominates in some countries and is practically absent in others.

Measures to fight coronavirus

Popova added that Russia was taking every measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"As for today, the Russian Federation takes all the necessary measures to curb the situation. But, considering the varying state of the situation between regions, the set of measures also differs between regions and municipalities," she said at the meeting of the Central Electoral Commission.

The watchdog head ordered chief sanitary doctors in the regions to hold meetings with regional electoral officials in order to obtain a better understanding of the Covid situation on the ground and clarify the necessary countermeasures.

"Of course, we will watch the epidemiological situation; we will do everything to keep it from deteriorating or developing, but our control, our monitoring may probably require additional measures where necessary. However, as of today, the measures I mentioned are sufficient," she concluded.

Popova also noted the importance of "last year’s finding" - the three-day vote. According to the official, it helped save lives and preserve health, avoiding infections through reducing mass gatherings the people. She noted that this measure "provides a major, significant epidemiological effect."

The Russian State Duma elections are scheduled for the Single Vote Day of September 19, but will actually run between September 17 and 19. The Duma elections will take place simultaneously with elections of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.