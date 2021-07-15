Belarus’ Lukashenko approves amendments to laws on protection of constitutional order

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved legal amendments on the protection of sovereignty and the constitutional order, the Presidential office press service announced on Thursday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the law ‘On amendment of laws on matters of protection of sovereignty and the constitutional order’. The document also amends the law ‘On the state of emergency’," the statement says.

According to the Belarusian Constitution and this law, a state of emergency could be declared in case of a natural disaster or in case of riots, accompanied by violence or a threat of violence from a group of people and organizations that may threaten people’s lives and health, as well as the territorial integrity and very existence of the state.

"However, the previous version of the law did not define, what constitutes a riot. This caused an ambiguous understanding of grounds for the declaration of a state of emergency, especially if the riots were not obviously large-scale," the press service said. "Therefore, the signed law specifies that riots are constituted by an attempt at forced regime change, seizure or appropriation of power, an armed revolt, as well as mass riots, ethnic and confessional conflicts that directly threaten the lives and safety of the people".

The new law also details the list of possible emergency measures and temporary restrictions that could be engaged in a state of emergency.

"The norm was developed with consideration of the experience of responding to 2020’s riots," the press service said. "The list of available emergency measures and temporary restrictions has been augmented with the suspension of media production and dissemination, imposition of a special journalist accreditation procedure, restriction of access to Internet resources and Internet media. The law also specifies and extends the powers of a commandant of a territory, where a state of emergency has been declared."

Involvement of other security agencies

The amendments expand the number of security agencies involved in the establishment of a state of emergency, by including militarized organizations.

"This makes it possible to efficiently and legally engage the means and forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Investigative Committee, State Forensics Committee, and the Department of Financial Investigations. The tasks of the agencies being engaged are augmented by prevention and elimination of riots, protection of public order and security," the press service said.

The law ‘On Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus’ also gets amended with a clause that stipulates engaging the Armed Forces within the state response system.

"Considering the practical experience obtained, [the amendments] outline the Armed Forces’ tasks within this system: fighting terrorism, protection of public security, thwarting mass riots, protection of vital persons and objects," the press service said.

The laws ‘On the state of emergency’ and ‘On martial law’ now include the norms, outlined in the May 9, 2021, presidential decree ‘On the protection of sovereignty and the constitutional order".