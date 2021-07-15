Baku’s statements on Armenia’s territorial integrity undermine peace, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, July 15. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani authorities’ statements directed against Armenia’s territorial integrity are undermining peace and stability in the region, Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"If we add to that Azerbaijan’s provocative statements directed against Armenia’s territorial integrity, it becomes clear who, which country is hindering the establishment of stability and peace in the region. If we take a closer look at Azerbaijan’s statements, we will see that this country has territorial ambitions with regard to most of its neighbors," he stressed.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Baku’s willingness to delimit the border and sign a peace treaty with Yerevan. He also said that Armenia’s authorities were reluctant to do that.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." After the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone last autumn, when several districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh came under Baku’s control, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border started to run along an area in close proximity to the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions. Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced from time to time.