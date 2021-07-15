Russia hopes to solve issue on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines with EU — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia expects that the issue on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines with the European Union will be ironed out, but there have been no results of this dialogue so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The issue of mutual recognition of vaccines is an issue, which is now on the agenda. We hope that through dialogue with the EU we will be able to discuss this issue and reach certain decisions. So far, unfortunately, there haven’t been any particular results," Peskov said.

"Certainly, this issue [mutual recognition of vaccines] will have to be discussed," he noted.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on July 6 that several foreign manufacturers had applied to register their coronavirus vaccines in Russia. As the health minister said, the applications were undergoing an expert review. He declined, however, to indicate the foreign vaccine producers.