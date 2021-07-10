Frontex to double scale of operations on Belarusian border due to illegal migration

WARSAW, July 11. /TASS/. The European Union Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) will double the scale of its operations on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border because of growing illegal migration, the Agency said in the statement posted on its official website.

"Due to the growing migratory pressure at Lithuania’s border with Belarus, Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will significantly increase its support to Lithuania next week," the agency said. Operations will more than double in size next week, Frontex said.

"Frontex will also provide Lithuania with experts who will assist national authorities with gathering data on illegal border crossings and support the exchange of operational information," the agency added.

Frontex will send helicopters to Lithuania in order to help its border guards, press service of the Lithuanian president said after the videoconference on illegal migration control held between President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri.

"Frontex will send a helicopter from Poland to control the border with Belarus from the air. Arrival of one more such aircraft from Germany is under coordination," the press service said.

The Lithuanian border guard service suggested declaring the state of emergency last week because of the dramatic growth of illegal migrants. According to its data, 822 illegal migrants, mainly from Asian countries, were detained in Lithuania since year start. They entered the republic from Belarus. This is ten times more than throughout 2020.