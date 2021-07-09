Actions taken by Egypt ensure safety of Russian citizens, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The safety of Russians preferring to vacation at Egyptian resorts is ensured sufficiently due to additional protection actions taken by the Egyptian side, and the concerted efforts of the two countries’ specialists during the six years, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Konstantin Kosachev told TASS.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin annulled a 2015 decree banning flights by Russian airlines to Egyptian resorts. The recommendation not to sell tours to Egyptian resorts have also been lifted.

"The long period that has passed since [air service with Egypt was suspended] and the concerted efforts of specialists of the two countries during this period confirm that those conditions [of ensuring safety of air travelers] are met, that the interests of Russian citizens from the viewpoint of ensuring their safety as a result of additional actions taken by the Egyptian side are sufficiently protected. This is most important of all," Kosachev said.

Air traffic between Russia and Egypt was severed in November 2015 after a Russian airliner crashed over the Sinai Peninsula with 224 fatalities. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) qualified the incident as an act of terrorism.