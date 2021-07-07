Senator slams US media reports of alleged Russia-related cyber attack on Republican party

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The American media’s allegations of a Russian cyber attack on the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee are just another provocation, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS.

"I think that it is a classic provocation staged by the US media. Now, it is about the Republican Party. Perhaps, they [the Republicans] initiated the allegation because they are in the opposition at the moment. They lost both the Congress and the Senate. The recent meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Joe] Biden hurt their feelings," the senator pointed out.

He emphasized that Moscow had called on Washington to work together to combat cybercrime. "Our president’s proposal is still on the table. If you believe that there was a hacking attack, give us information and let us draw conclusions together and figure out what actually happened. We are ready for cooperation but groundless allegations like these only worsen our relations," Dzhabarov explained.

Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing "two people familiar with the matter" that "Russian government hackers breached the computer systems of the Republican National Committee last week." "The government hackers were part of a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear, according to the people. That group has been tied to Russia’s foreign intelligence service and has previously been accused of breaching the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and of carrying out a supply-chain cyberattack involving SolarWinds Corp., which infiltrated nine US government agencies and was disclosed in December," Bloomberg added. According to the news outlet, "the hackers are suspected to have attacked the RNC through Fremont, California-based Synnex." RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said later that "no RNC data was accessed.".