Putin, Israeli PM Bennett agree to meet shortly — statement

TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s role in maintenance of the regional stability, Bennett’s press service announced Monday, adding that the two leaders agreed to meet shortly.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time Monday. The Prime Minister thanked the Russian president for the role his country plays in maintenance of the regional stability," the press service said. "The leaders discussed a number of matters of diplomacy and security. Prime Minister Bennett and President Putin agreed to meet shortly".

The two leaders discussed "the role of repatriates from Russia to Israel", with Bennett noting the "importance of them being a bridge between the two countries".

The Prime Minister "thanked Putin for congratulations with the establishment of the government" and noted "the historic ties between the peoples" of the two countries.

On June 13, Bennett assumed office as the 13th Prime Minister of Israel. He succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu, who led the Israeli government for 12 years.