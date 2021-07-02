Over 1 mln Russians inoculated with Epivaccorona vaccine — developer

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. More than one million Russians have been inoculated with the Epivaccorona coronavirus vaccine, no serious side effects have been reported, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the vaccine developer, said on Friday.

"More than one million people have received both shots of the vaccine. We confirm that vaccination is absolutely safe. We see no serious side effects," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Maksyutov, Russia’s sanitary watchdog is monitoring the post-vaccination condition of medics and laboratory employees having direct contact with the virus. "All those vaccinated are safely protected," he stressed.

He explained that Epivaccorona has neither live nor inactivated virus, nor its genetic material - DNA or RNA. That is why, the vaccine cannot impact the human DNA during vaccination, even theoretically, he stressed.