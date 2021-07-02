Investigation into WWII Belarusian genocide to present new facts to the world — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The criminal case about the genocide of the Belarusian population during the World War II era, initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus, will present the world with new facts, names and video evidence, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"The criminal case on the genocide of the Belarusian people will remove all masks and present the world with new facts, with names and archived photo and video evidence," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

According to the President, Belarus is facing a phenomenon of delayed effect of Nazi collaborationism. "We know that many challenges to our statehood and sovereignty that we face today root in the Great Patriotic War. Moreover, we face a phenomenon of a delayed effect of the collaborationism in modern realities," Lukashenko said.

He underscored that "attempts to occupy flared up again amid the modern hybrid war". "Look: just like 80 years ago, we keep hearing about a ‘new world order’ from the same carriers of ‘European values’. The same Western elites are at the helm," Lukashenko noted.

He underscored that new executors have grown up both within and beyond Belarus, ready to do the dirty job for their masters. "We understand that these processes take place, just like in the mid-20th century, against the will of the European peoples, who respect and value Belarusians as good, reliable and problem-free neighbors," Lukashenko noted.

According to the head of state, Belarusian authorities have remained silent for a long time, as they "did not want to harm the feelings of friendly peoples, who must not be held responsible for the sins of military criminals, such as the ‘Forest Brothers’ of Lithuania, Stepan Bandera’s nationalists of Ukraine, bandits of the Armia Krajowa of Poland, and other murderers of Belarusian civilians".

"We remember there were Belarusians among those traitors - fugitives, who were unable to realize their political ambitions at home. They came back with Waffen SS squads. They came back to kill," Lukashenko said.