Lukashenko says Belarus wraps up major counterterrorism operation

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that a major counterterrorism operation has concluded in Belarus, the BelTA news agency informs.

"Today, we concluded a major counterterrorism organization in the country. We thought that they would stifle us economically, but no. Terror within the country against people and objects continues on a larger scale. We will say more about it in the near future," he said in Minsk during a state award ceremony.

According to the Belarusian leader, after counterintelligence activity concludes today, the Belarusian government will put forward complaints "to the [German] Chancellor herself and some German officials," "not just Heiko Maas, the German Foreign Minister." "We will talk about this later," Lukashenko said.

He noted that there were attempts to destabilize and demoralize the Belarusian society through information means, as well as attempts to stage a color revolution and mock Belarusian symbols. "But they still failed," the leader stressed.