Railway service between Donbass republics to be resumed from July 1

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. Railway service between the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) will be resumed from July 1, the press service of the Donetsk Railway said on Monday.

"Passenger railway service and commuter train services between Yasinovataya and Lugansk will be resumed from July 1. Trains will serve the routes daily and round-the-year," the Donetsk News Agency quoted it as saying.

Railway service between the two republics was suspended in the spring of 2020 amid coronavirus lockdowns, which were lifted on June 19, 2021.