Voter turnout at Armenia's parliamentary polls reaches 38.17% 3 hours before end of voting

YEREVAN, June 20. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday's parliamentary elections in Armenia was 38.17% at 17:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time), or three hours before the end of the voting, Armen Smbatyan, secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

Elections will be recognized as valid regardless of the voter turnout.

At the previous parliamentary polls, the voter turnout was 39.54% by 17:00 local time, and 48.63% at the end of the voting day.

Twenty-five parties and blocs, including acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party and Armenia Alliance, led by the country’s second president Robert Kocharyan, are contesting seats in the national legislature. A party needs to garner at least 5% of the vote to be elected. The threshold for a bloc is 7%. The country has over 2.5 million registered voters.

A total of 2,008 polling stations across the country opened at 08:00 a.m. local time (07:00 a.m. Moscow time) and will close at 20:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time).