Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran’s presidential election

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election in Iran securing 17.8 million votes. As many as 28.6 million people took part in the vote, election headquarters chief Jamal Orf announced on Saturday.

"[As many as] 28,600,000 of our fellow countrymen took part in this election," he said. Orf added that Raisi had secured 17.8 million votes. His speech was broadcast live by Iran’s state television.

According to Orf, the final results will be announced later in the day.