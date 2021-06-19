{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran’s presidential election

As many as 28.6 million people took part in the vote

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Supreme Court Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election in Iran securing 17.8 million votes. As many as 28.6 million people took part in the vote, election headquarters chief Jamal Orf announced on Saturday.

"[As many as] 28,600,000 of our fellow countrymen took part in this election," he said. Orf added that Raisi had secured 17.8 million votes. His speech was broadcast live by Iran’s state television.

According to Orf, the final results will be announced later in the day.

UK defense chief hints on talks between PM Johnson and Russian President Putin
Ben Wallace also called a really welcome start a bilateral between Biden and Putin
Read more
Putin says Russia, US share understanding regarding each other's "red lines"
According to the Russian President, this issue was not discussed in detail
Read more
Russia helped China with its lunar program — Roscosmos CEO
Space cooperation benefit both countries, Dmitry Rogozin said
Read more
North Korea should be ready for both dialogue and standoff with US — Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader also pointed out that "it is important to put in efforts to exercise stable control over the situation in the Korean Peninsula"
Read more
US top diplomat Blinken discussed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Poland’s Rau
Secretary of State emphasized the strength of Polish-American partnership to NATO and the Transatlantic community
Read more
This week in photos: Crimea flood, US chemical plant in fire, Indian minaret disinfection
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Putin says he is accustomed to seeing his words distorted by foreign media
The wish to explain something to the people is the reason behind the interviews to the US media, the Russian leader noted
Read more
US did not try to stand up for its Western allies in Geneva — Russian top diplomat
The Russian-US summit took place on June 16 in Geneva on the initiative of Washington
Read more
Russia calls on UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine’s diversion in LPR
The attack is a direct violation of the Minsk Agreements and additional ceasefire control measures, the Russian mission to the UN noted in a statement
Read more
Moscow Region introduces obligatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens
The order refers to the people who work in the food and service industry, as well as education, healthcare, social security, and the entertainment industry
Read more
Hong Kong recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V jab — consulate-general
Now, the mandatory quarantine for people arriving from Russia makes up 14 days and seven days of self-observation
Read more
Putin hopes Biden "will be given a chance to work calmly"
Russian president also highlighted the necessity of joint actions against various cyberattacks
Read more
Opera suspends support for VPN services in browsers on Russian territory
This preventive step will enable the company to remain committed to confidentiality and security of users, Senior Public Relations Manager of the company said
Read more
US lost as much as Russia due to sanctions — Putin
In 2020, the trade turnover between two countries dropped by 9%
Read more
Biden’s image created by the media has nothing to do with the reality, says Putin
The US President is a professional, and one should work very attentively with him to avoid missing any detail, the Russian leader noted
Read more
EU must follow example of Geneva summit and maintain dialogue with Russia, says Kurz
"In order to protect our interests and avoid another downward spiral in relations, we must keep our communication channels open," the Austrian Chancellor stated
Read more
Slavic Brotherhood drills to practice troop deployment to large distances
The active phase of the Slavic Brotherhood-2021 international drills involving almost 1,000 troops from Russia, Belarus, and Serbia kicked off at the Rayevsky practice range near Novorossiysk in Russia’s south on June 16
Read more
EU has no reason to change policy on Russia after Putin-Biden summit
The Russia-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday
Read more
Kremlin spokesman lists top countries where cyber attacks originate
In the first half of 2020, the leaders among them are the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’ — report
The Kremlin has not announced plans for the meeting yet
Read more
Russia to feature latest Bumerang combat vehicle at MILEX arms show in Belarus
It is the latest standardized wheeled armored platform for multiservice forces
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Geneva summit could prove to be inflection point in Russia-US relations — expert
According to the expert, the summit went without breakthroughs as expected, both presidents focused more on the positive than the negative
Read more
Russian-US relations ‘not a one-way street,’ says Lavrov
Vladimir Putin supported Joe Biden’s offer to resolve the existing issues on a mutually acceptable basis, Russian Foreign Minister recalled
Read more
Russia tests latest torpedo homing system
The electronic equipment can be used for sets of torpedoes of various caliber designated to strike underwater and surface targets
Read more
World No. 3 Rafael Nadal pulls out from 2021 Wimbledon and Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The legendary tennis player noted that he had not fully recovered following a difficult stretch this season
Read more
Italy launches production of Sputnik V COVID-19 jab’s test batch — company
The Sputnik V jab’s production at the Swiss-Italian company Adienne Pharma & Biotech was launched in late March
Read more
US reserves funds for Kiev in case of escalation at Russia-Ukraine border - White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called nonsense the idea that they have held back security assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Shatalov passes away aged 93
Overall, Shatalov made three spaceflights. From January 1987 to September 1991, he served as head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Read more
Moscow’s increase in COVID cases linked to neglection of prevention measures — official
Russia’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova added that decreasing contacts as much as possible is the necessity in the current conditions
Read more
China and Russia to launch 6 lunar missions in 2021-2025 to build international Moon base
The missions will use Chinese CZ-3B and CZ-5 launch vehicles, as well as Russia’s Soyuz-2
Read more
Swiss president lauds Putin’s frankness
According to Guy Parmelin, Vladimir Putin "does not like the things that involves a lot of decorum and excessive protocol and seeks to cut to the chase"
Read more
Kiev's conditions for Nord Stream 2 contradict market principles — Foreign Ministry
If the Ukrainian side wants to join the project, then negotiations should be held with shareholders and other interested companies, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Russia to develop two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter for exports
By 2028, the number of Su-57 fighters in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76
Read more
Russia keeps a close eye on information Turkey may create military base in Azerbaijan
Earlier, Turkish president did not rule out that a Turkish military base could be created on Azerbaijani territory under the Shusha declaration
Read more
No deadlines for implementation of agreements reached at Putin-Biden summit, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the leaders discussed conceptual matters, outlining their general understanding of the issue, and after that, work will begin at the expert level
Read more
Biden’s support of Minsk accords during Geneva summit seen as Russia’s success — expert
After the summit, Biden stated that he had reaffirmed his support of Ukraine to Putin, and both sides "agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreement"
Read more
Tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border abating, says Russian diplomat
The corresponding consultations on settling the border dispute will continue, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to feature latest warships at St. Petersburg maritime defense show
More than 15 ships, submarines, boats and vessels of the Navy and the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service will participate in the naval show
Read more
Russian radars track over 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Lavrov underscores importance of London’s rejection of provocative rhetoric
The selective nature of contacts, practice by the UK, is unacceptable in the normal diplomatic practice, the Foreign Ministry said in its statement
Read more
Russia to exit Open Skies Treaty on December 18 — statement
Russia has notified all the member states about its decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty six months after sending a notice, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Armenia to drop ‘cognac’ use for its products by 2043 — Acting Deputy PM
Armenian producers are proactively discussing new names to substitute for the word
Read more
First MC-21 aircraft with composite wing will be delivered to customer in 2022 — Irkut
In May, Irkutsk Aircraft Plant received a 17.5-meter long wing console for the aircraft made of Russian composite materials
Read more
Legendary Russian winery resumes export deliveries to US
Overall distribution to the overseas market reached over two mln bottles in 2019-2020
Read more
Russia records 17,262 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Feb 1
The coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.33%
Read more
Putin says return of ambassadors agreed at talks with Biden
The envoys "are returning to their places of duty", the Russian President added
Read more
Russia, Belarus have common vision of progress towards integration — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei also discussed the key tasks that the presidents set to the Foreign Ministries
Read more
Press Review: Biden-Putin summit kicks off and Turkey stands ground in Afghanistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 16th
Read more
Russian Navy Akula-class sub hits enemy submarine in Arctic drills
The firing was conducted by a practice munition from the submerged position against a submarine of the same type
Read more
Commandos from Russia, Belarus, Serbia seize terrorists in Slavic Brotherhood drills
The paratroopers made air jumps with special ‘wing-type’ parachutes from Mi-8 helicopters for a reconnaissance check of the area where outlawed armed gangs were staying
Read more