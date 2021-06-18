Current situation does not allow for Ukraine’s NATO accession — French top diplomat

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. The current situation does not allow for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with the BFM TV channel on Friday.

"I believe that conditions haven’t been created yet for Ukraine’s accession to NATO," he said.

Participants in the June 14 NATO summit said in a final communique that Ukraine and Georgia could become NATO members in the future. However, the document says nothing about when the two countries could be granted NATO membership.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly said in the past several months that Kiev would like to see progress on the matter. In particular, according to him, it is time Ukraine received a NATO membership plan of action. US President Joe Biden said following the NATO summit that Ukraine had to convince the alliance that it deserved membership and take all the necessary steps in that direction, particularly addressing corruption.