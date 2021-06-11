Swiss president plans to meet with Putin on sidelines of Russia-US summit

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. Swiss President Guy Parmelin plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-US summit set to take place in Geneva on June 16, as he himself wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Switzerland and Russia maintain close ties in many fields," Parmelin pointed out. "I am pleased that my colleague Ignazio Cassis [the Swiss foreign minister] and I will have a chance to meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Geneva summit," he added.

The presidents of Russia and the US will meet in Geneva on June 16. This will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s meeting with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the two leaders would discuss Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Their talks will take place at the Villa La Grange.

Geneva State Council President Serge Dal Busco told TASS earlier that the choice of Geneva as the location for the Russia-US summit proved the city’s status as "an area of peace and dialogue".