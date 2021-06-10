Japan’s prosecutor’s office charges captain’s mate of Russian trawler with negligence

TOKYO, June 10. /TASS/. The Japanese prosecutor’s office has charged third captain’s mate of Russia’s Amur trawler which collided with a Japanese fishing vessel at the end of May with fatal negligence, the Russian Consulate General’s Office in Sapporo informed TASS on Thursday.

"The third captain’s mate was officially charged," a consulate’s employee said. The consulate noted that a criminal case had been opened against a 38-year-old Pavel Dobryansky who was on duty at the moment of the collision charging him with fatal negligence and improper navigation of a vessel that led to the deaths of three people.

Earlier, the consulate general reported that the detained Russian may face up to five years behind bars or a fine up to 1 mln yen (about $10,000). This week, the coast guard of Japan’s Mombetsu also submitted paperwork to the prosecutor’s office against the captain of the Japanese Hokko-Maru 8 vessel the Russian trawler collided with. He is also suspected of fatal negligence and improper navigation of a vessel that led to the deaths of three people, however, so far there has been no information on his detention or charges being brought against him.

On June 2, Asahikawa’s district court ruled to detain the Amur trawler in order to ensure a deposit is posted on the damages lawsuit. Japanese authorities ceased the documents the crew needed to continue sailing.

Amur and Hokko-Maru 8 collided on May 26, 23 kilometers off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido Island. Three Japanese fishermen were killed and two were injured as a result. Amur belongs to the Amurskoye fishing company registered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.