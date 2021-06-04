Putin highlights effectiveness, safety of Sputnik V vaccine

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Millions of people have already received Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and no vaccination-related deaths have been recorded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of global news outlets that TASS organized on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Both Russia and international experts have recognized Sputnik V as perhaps the most effective vaccine, its effectiveness stands at 97.6%. I think that it is the safest in the world. At least, our services haven’t recorded a single fatality though millions of people have already been vaccinated. Unfortunately, there were tragic incidents linked to other producers. I hope that we will not have to face such incidents," Putin said.

Ten percent of those who receive Sputnik V shots have a mild fever for a while, Putin noted. The Russian president pointed out that all four vaccines registered in Russia had proved effective.

Russia has so far registered four domestic coronavirus vaccines, including Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Vector Center’s EpiVacCorona and the Chumakov Center’s CoviVac.