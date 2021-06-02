WHO recommends no special border screening over H10N3 flu virus

GENEVA, June 2. /TASS/. The World Health Organization recommends no special screening at state borders over the H10N3 type of bird flu and sees no need to far to impose any restrictions on international trade and travel, WHO Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told TASS on Tuesday night.

"WHO does not advise special screening at points of entry with regards to this event, nor does WHO recommend any travel or trade restriction be applied," he said.

The world’s first case of a human being infected with the H10N3 bird flu virus has been registered in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

At the end of April, a 41-year-old man in the city of Zhenjiang felt he was running a temperature. Several days later, when his condition turned worse, he went to medics and was taken to the hospital. His condition has stabilized now and he is ready for being discharged from the hospital.

On May 28, the national center for the control and prevention of disease examined the patient’s test samples to arrive at the conclusion that the man had been infected with H10N3. All of his contacts have been put under medical observation, but no more cases of bird flu have occurred among them.

The news release says that H10N3 was transmitted from birds, because the analysis of its genome showed that the virus does not possess an effective capability to infect humans. No cases of people being infected with H10N3 had been registered before around the word. The virus is transmitted among birds and is low-pathogenic.