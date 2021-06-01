BRICS countries welcome extension of New START

NEW DELHI, June 1. /TASS/. The BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) welcome the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by Moscow and Washington, the five countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The Ministers welcomed, in this regard, the extension of the 2010 Russia-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms and acknowledged its important role in maintaining global security and stability," the statement reads.

The top diplomats also "confirmed the commitment to ensure prevention of an arms race in outer space and its weaponization, and the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including through the adoption of a relevant multilateral legally binding instrument."

"The Ministers in this regard noted the draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects, proposed and updated by China and the Russian Federation," the statement added.