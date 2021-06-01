No discussion on creating Russian military bases in Belarus with Putin, Lukashenko says

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Questions about relocating Russia’s Armed Forces to Belarus and creating Russian military bases in the republic were not discussed in Sochi during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on the issues of Russian-Belarusian cooperation on Tuesday.

"There were no discussions with regards to the deployment of Russia’s armed forces on a permanent basis, or the creation of any bases, this wasn’t even mentioned. And we don’t need this. Since, according to our concept of the military security of the Union State, so far there is no urgent need. If there is some apprehension, if we see activation in NATO to the point of a military conflict - within 24 hours, (our bases, airfields and so on have been determined), the Russian units and troops will be deployed to Belarus," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the SB Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

At the same time, he noted that there are accusations in the West against Belarus that it is stationing foreign troops on its territory: "Why reproach us? You are moving [troops] and creating bases in Poland. They can’t see their own faults, yet still begin to attack us in all directions: ‘Oh, Belarus is becoming a country where foreign troops are deployed.’ Look at yourselves first," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president also reported that during the talks with Putin in Sochi they discussed the issues of cooperation with Russia on the military-industrial complex, including the supplies of modern armaments. According to him, the parties are yet to determine the conditions of these deliveries. He tasked relevant officials to conduct an analysis which Russian armaments are of interest to Belarus.

The talks between Putin and Lukashenko took place in Sochi on May 28, the informal part of the meeting of the two leaders continued on May 29.