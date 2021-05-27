Azerbaijan accuses captured Armenian troops of planning subversive activities

BAKU, May 27. /TASS/. The Armenian troops captured by Azerbaijan were members of two subversive groups and planted mines along a road leading to Azerbaijani positions through the country's territory, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On May 27, two subversive reconnaissance groups of the Armenian Armed Forces crossed the border and entered Azerbaijan's territory, heading towards the village of Yukhary in the Airym Kalbajar district, and tried to carry out a terrorist attack by planting mines along the road. The groups were detected, and some of the infiltrators fled, but six (two members of the first group and four from the second one) were disarmed and detained by the Azerbaijani army," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of deliberately raising border tensions. Azerbaijan "remains committed to easing tensions on the border with Armenia through talks," the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that six Armenian troops had been captured when trying to cross the two countries border. According to Azerbaijan, several pieces of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, were detected near the border on Thursday morning.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan's Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province's border district. The ministry added that the Azerbaijani troops halted their activities following some steps taken by Armenian forces. According to the Armenian authorities, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had crossed Armenia's border, moving 3.5 kilometers into the country's territory. Yerevan later said that it had contacted the CSTO regarding the spike in border tensions.