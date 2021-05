CAIRO, May 27. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane evacuating Russian citizens who expressed a wish to leave the Gaza Strip due to the armed confrontation between Israel and Palestine has left Cairo for Moscow.

The plane has departed at about 00:00 local time (01:00 Moscow time) from Cairo. There are 64 Russians onboard.

The plane arrived in Cairo on Wednesday at about 21:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time). In about four hours, it is scheduled to land at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.