Germany will continue to discuss Nord Stream 2 with US — Merkel

BERLIN, May 25. /TASS/. Germany will continue to discuss the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project with the U.S., German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Tuesday following the EU summit.

"There will certainly be more discussions and negotiations with America on the Nord Stream 2 issue," she said, noting that Berlin welcomed Washington’s refusal of sanctions against the project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG. The Chancellor stressed that Berlin has always opposed extraterritorial sanctions.

"After all, one way or another we were very critical of extraterritorial sanctions, regardless of where they are applied," she said.

Merkel noted investment and energy ties with Russia were discussed at the summit on Monday.

"I would say that we are not unilaterally dependent on Russia, but there are close energy relations. I think this issue will play a role again in June [during the EU summit]," Merkel said.

The Chancellor recalled energy resources were supplied even during the Cold War.

"Personally, I think that what was possible during the Cold War should be possible today," Merkel said.

She reiterated that it is necessary to take into account the interests of Ukraine as a transit country for Russian gas.

The Nord Stream 2 project implies the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas Group abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline resumed after a year's pause. By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95% completed.

On May 21, the United States blacklisted 13 Russian ships involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Among the blacklisted ships are the vessels Akademik Cherskiy, Artemis Offshore, Bakhtemir, Baltic Explorer, Finval, Kapitan Beklemishev, Murman, Narval, Sivuch, Spasatel Karev, Umka, Vladislav Strizhov, and Yury Topchev.