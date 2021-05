UNITED NATIONS, May 25. /TASS/. France, Estonia and Ireland intend to discuss the Ryanair plane incident at the closed meeting of the UN Security Council Wednesday, a UN source told TASS.

"France, Estonia and Ireland disclosed that they intend to discuss the emergency plane landing in Minsk and the following detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega during the closed part of the Security Council meeting Wednesday," the source said.