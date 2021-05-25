Indian ambassador thanks Russia for new batch of anti-COVID-19 aid, embassy says

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Ambassador of India to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma in a letter to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has expressed gratitude for humanitarian aid provided to the republic for the fight against the coronavirus infection, India’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.
The embassy reported that the ambassador of India to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma expressed gratitude to the Russian government and people for their aid to India during difficult times. The ambassador addressed the deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov acknowledging the especially privileged strategic partnership.
Earlier on Tuesday, an Il-76 plane of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry bearing a cargo of medications designated for India’s fight against the coronavirus infection landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport near New Delhi. As Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev told Russian journalists, the flight delivered over 9 tonnes of pharmaceuticals the republic urgently needed as it is weathering a new wave of coronavirus infection.
At the end of April, Russia sent two cargo planes to India with humanitarian aid. Over 22 tonnes of cargo was delivered, including 20 units of oxygen-generating equipment, 75 artificial lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of pharmaceuticals against COVID-19.