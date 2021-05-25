Indian ambassador thanks Russia for new batch of anti-COVID-19 aid, embassy says

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Ambassador of India to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma in a letter to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has expressed gratitude for humanitarian aid provided to the republic for the fight against the coronavirus infection, India’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.

The embassy reported that the ambassador of India to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma expressed gratitude to the Russian government and people for their aid to India during difficult times. The ambassador addressed the deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov acknowledging the especially privileged strategic partnership.