India shows lowest number of coronavirus cases in 41 days

NEW DELHI, May 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past 24 hours by 196,427 and reached 26,948,874. According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 3.511 per day and amounted to 307,231.

The number of detected cases in 24 hours was the lowest in 41 days - since April 14, when 184,372 coronavirus cases were recorded. Since April 15, more than 200,000 cases have been registered daily. At the same time, the number of more than 100,000 cases per day has been continuously observed in India since April 5.

At the same time, the daily death toll from complications associated with coronavirus was the lowest in three weeks - since May 4, when 3,449 deaths were detected.