India shows lowest number of coronavirus cases in 41 days

NEW DELHI, May 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases increased in India over the past 24 hours by 196,427 and reached 26,948,874. According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 3.511 per day and amounted to 307,231.
The number of detected cases in 24 hours was the lowest in 41 days - since April 14, when 184,372 coronavirus cases were recorded. Since April 15, more than 200,000 cases have been registered daily. At the same time, the number of more than 100,000 cases per day has been continuously observed in India since April 5.
At the same time, the daily death toll from complications associated with coronavirus was the lowest in three weeks - since May 4, when 3,449 deaths were detected.
The number of recovered patients increased by 326,850 in 24 hours and reached 24,054,861. Meanwhile, 2,586,782 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 133,934 less than a day earlier. The recovery rate rose to 89.26% of the total number of cases. On May 18 this figure was 85.6%, on May 3 it was 81.77%, and on April 27 it was 82.54%.
According to the Ministry of Health, 2,430,236 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India over the past 24 hours, the total number of vaccinations received has reached 198,538,999.
