Indian Panacea Biotec launches production of Sputnik V vaccine - TV channel

NEW DELHI, May 25. /TASS/. India’s Panacea Biotec pharmaceutical company has announced the production launch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection, the NDTV channel reported on Tuesday citing sources in the company.

According to the Panacea Biotec representatives, the production will start this summer with the total annual volume reaching 100 mln doses.

In addition to Panacea Biotec, several other Indian manufacturers of pharmaceuticals are planning to produce the Russian vaccine. For instance, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies HETERO Biopharma plans to produce at least 7 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in about three months.

India began to use the Russian jab on May 14. Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was the first one to be inoculated with this vaccine in Hyderabad.

The cost of the imported Russian vaccine is about $13 including 5% tax. This price may be lowered as more local manufacturers begin to produce Sputnik V.

Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be used in India. Earlier, the country had been using only two vaccines: Covishield, developed by British-Swedish AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as well as Covaxin by India’s Bharat Biotech.