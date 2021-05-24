Over 50 Telegram channels and chats recognized as extremist in Belarus

"As of May 24, thirty Telegram channels and 22 Telegram chats have been recognized as extremist by Belarusian courts," it said.

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. More than 50 Telegram channels and chats have been recognized as extremist in Belarus, the country’s interior ministry told TASS on Monday.

The ministry warned that reposting data from these channels and chats is punishable under Belarus’ law. "The storage of extremist material, as well as a subscription to the Telegram channel and chats recognized as extremist are subject to administrative liability," the ministry noted.

Nationwide demonstrations engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. According to the country’s authorities, protest activities were coordinated via Telegram channels and groups in messengers and social networks.

Nexta was the first Telegram channel to be outlawed by Belarus’ Supreme Court as extremist on October 20, 2020. Its founder Stepan Putilo and former editor-in-chief Roman Protasevich were faced with charges of organizing mass riots and inciting social hatred.