Armenia to take steps to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes — ministry

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging Azerbaijan to release Armenian soldiers and civilians held captive since last year’s conflict

YEREVAN, May 22. /TASS/. Armenia is determined to take to international courts those who are responsible for war crimes, which could include the breach of humanitarian law by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The European Parliament has stated that violations of humanitarian law by Azerbaijan amount to enforced disappearance. The abovementioned violations are war crimes and Armenia will undertake necessary steps to bring the perpetrators of those crimes to international justice," the statement says. "The Resolution clearly states that by intruding in the territory of Armenia on May 12, Azerbaijan violated international law and the territorial integrity of Armenia."

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging Azerbaijan to release Armenian soldiers and civilians held captive since last year’s conflict. Under the resolution, the European Parliament called on Yerevan and Baku to investigate possible violations of the Geneva Convention and look into any indications of war crimes. Additionally, the resolution says that Azerbaijani troops violated Armenia's territorial integrity on May 12.

On May 12, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning Azerbaijani forces had attempted to conduct "certain work" in an area bordering the Syunik region to "adjust the border." The ministry said that after the Armenian detachments had taken action, Azerbaijani troops stopped the work. Later in the evening, Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of the national Security Council to slam the incident as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. Pashinyan claimed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces crossed into Armenia, travelling 3.5 kilometers.

Restart of peace process to help defuse tensions in Middle East — Egypt’s top diplomat
The Egypt-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into force overnight to May 21, after eleven days of missile strikes
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Special legal status for migrants to appear in Russia, says interior ministry
It will be established regarding migrants having no legal grounds to stay in Russia, but remaining on its territory for whatever reason, press service said
Nord Stream 2 completion depends on number of factors, including weather, says Gazprom
The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Press review: Biden opts for ‘alternative Syria’ and Kiev seeks to divide Minsk agreements
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 19th
Armenian foreign ministry rejects Azerbaijan’s statement on disputed territories
Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that certain agreements had been reached with international partners to settle the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet
Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days
US imposes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions against three Russian legal entities
The entities added to the sanctions list include the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba), LLC Mortransservice, and JSC Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund
Joint Russia-EU projects frozen due to Brussels, diplomat points out
There were many political, humanitarian and economic projects in which Russia and the EU participated, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Act containing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 operator submitted to US Senate
The act dubbed Protecting Our Well-being by Expanding Russian Sanctions (POWERS) will mandate that the US administration impose restrictions against "subcontractors of any entity which works on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline"
Signals from EU corridors of power put the brake on Sputnik V registration — intel chief
Director of Russia’s SVR lambasted the European Medicines Agency for "dragging its feet"
Ceasefire between Israel, Palestinian groups in Gaza Strip enters into force
The truce was achieved after 11 days of intense rocket fire between the parties under Egypt’s active mediation
Where is the spacecraft cemetery
The TASS infographic explains it all
Ukraine’s Zelensky to meet with Putin if Crimea, Donbass put on agenda
Kuleba underscored that president will "very vigorously fight for Ukrainian interests" during the potential meeting
Russia has plans for space launches from Kourou in coming years — space official
Russia has good cooperation with its European and French partners regarding launches from the Kourou facility, which went into operation in 2011
Russia’s Manizha drawn to perform fifth in 2021 Eurovision Grand Final
The Eurovision Grand Final will be held on May 22 at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena
Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says
He particularly mentioned NATO’s expansion to include the Baltic states
Decision not to slap sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to speed up launch of project, says Fitch
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed earlier this week that it is in American national interests not to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig
Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics
The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and head of Crimea’s government
EU wants dialogue with Russia, needs feedback from Moscow, Austria’s top diplomat says
Russia is not interested in this now judging by the signals coming from Moscow, Alexander Schallenberg maintained
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
‘Good sign’: Russian senator applauds Lavrov’s cautious optimism after talks with Blinken
The first meeting between top Russian and US diplomats, Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken, was held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik on Wednesday
Gamaleya Center moves to Phase Three trials of drug against antibiotic resistance
Russia may block foreign internet companies without local offices
In particular, the new law provides for the partial or complete restriction of access to foreign information resources
NATO’s mounting military activity in Ukraine discourages Donbass settlement, says diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry shed light on last week’s security forum held in Kiev, where members of the Ukrainian leadership who were among its participants, outlined preparations for the fight against the non-existent Russian threat as the country’s main task in this sphere
Bitcoin price down by over 17%
The price of Bitcoin extended losses to $33,670, according to the data provided by the Coindesk portal as of 0:18 am Moscow time
Russia edges Czech team 4-3 in opening match of 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga
The 2021 Ice Hockey Championship is hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says
As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions clearly not part of preparations for Putin-Zelensky summit
The sanctions are said to be slapped against 674 individuals and 138 entities
Brazil won’t conduct Sputnik V clinical trials - regulator
The decision is not linked to the application to obtain emergency use authorization in the emergency situation because these processes are considered separately, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency said
Water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region kills ten
According to preliminary data, an emission of methane occurred, Taganrog Water Service Company Director Yevgeny Pletmentsev told TASS
Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
Russia greenlights visa-free regime for UEFA Euro Cup foreign football fans
According to the organizers, the tournament’s officials and supporting staff will be granted visas under a simplified procedure, while football fans will be able to come to Russia without visas if they have Fan-IDs
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
US imposes sanctions on Russian companies and ships related to Nord Stream 2
US also imposes sanction against three Russian legal entities
German Economy Minister spoke out for Sputnik V vaccine approval in EU
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU, in particular Russia’s Sputnik V
Russia proposes urgent Middle East Quartet meeting - UN envoy
Russia hopes that the ceasefire agreement reached by Israel and Palestine’s Hamas will be lasting, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said
Russia has overcome the crisis in aircraft construction, says prime minister
As a confirmation, Mikhail Mishustin mentioned the MC-21 aircraft, which is among the best passenger aircraft of this category
Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
Two pilots eject from Su-30SM on runway in Crimea
Both alive, a military source told TASS
Death toll in water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region rises to 11
One person has died in hospital, Taganrog administration head Andrei Lisitsky said
Shoigu speaks about Russian army’s breakthrough at educational marathon New Knowledge
Defense Minister said that 86% of the country’s nuclear forces matched the latest requirements
Press review: Will Biden back down on Nord Stream 2 and how Iran will affect OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 20th
Russian cabinet validates possibility to invest funds of National Wealth Fund in gold
The earnings of the NWF’s funds invested in gold will be formed based on transactions on its purchase and sale considering the gold prices effective on the day of payment, the government said
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Russian, Serbian troops practice counter-terror operations in joint drills
The Russian and Serbian tactical groups of special operations forces practiced preparing for accomplishing counter-terror tasks in full
Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says
He also said that the three countries’ deputy prime ministers maintained close contact to ensure the implementation of the statement’s provision on enhancing economic and transport ties in the region
Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments
Putin to decide on Biden summit after weighing Lavrov-Blinken meeting result, says Kremlin
The assessment work is still in progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Russia launches serial production of combat robots
