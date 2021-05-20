Over 4,000 rockets fired at Israel since May 10

TEL AVIV, May 20. /TASS/. Over 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"As of 07:00, since the beginning of operation Guardian of the Walls, approximately 4,070 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory, of which approximately 610 failed launches fell in the Gaza Strip," the tweet reads. "The Iron Dome Air Defense System has an intercept rate of approximately 90%," the IAF added.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. According to latest data, at least 12 Israelis and over 250 Palestinians have been killed.