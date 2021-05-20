UN Security Council Resolution demands cessation of hostilities in Israel, Gaza - source

UN, 20 May. /TASS/. The draft UN Security Council resolution presented by France demands an immediate cessation of hostilities in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as well as free humanitarian access to Gaza, a diplomatic source in the organization told TASS. The source added that the draft resolution could be put to a vote this week.

"Until 6 pm tomorrow (01:00 Moscow time on May 21 - TASS), the draft document will be submitted for comments, after that it can be put to a vote," the source said. The copy of the draft document was obtained by TASS.

"[UN Security Council] demands an immediate cessation of hostilities," the draft document says.

"[UN Security Council] calls for the unimpeded provision and distribution throughout Gaza of humanitarian assistance and welcomes the first steps taken in this regard," according to the document.

In the draft document, France calls on member states "to support international efforts to alleviate the humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza, including through urgently needed additional contributions to UNRWA and through the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee."

It also urges for "the intensification and acceleration of diplomatic efforts and support for a negotiated two-State solution consistent with international law, and in line with relevant UN resolutions." The text of the document does contain accusation of any party of the conflict.