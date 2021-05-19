Lavrov-Blinken meeting to clear up strategic stability dialogue, says Moscow

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Wednesday’s meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may produce clarity regarding further strategic stability contacts between Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Wednesday.

"Lavrov’s meeting with Blinken is due in Reykjavik today, on the 19th, ahead of the official Arctic Council events. It will be late in the evening," he said.

Asked by TASS if any strategic stability contacts between Moscow and Washington were due in the near future, Ryabkov replied: "Not for the time being. I believe that today’s meeting between the foreign minister and the secretary of state may produce some clarity."