Lavrov-Blinken meeting to clear up strategic stability dialogue, says Moscow

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Wednesday’s meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may produce clarity regarding further strategic stability contacts between Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Wednesday.
"Lavrov’s meeting with Blinken is due in Reykjavik today, on the 19th, ahead of the official Arctic Council events. It will be late in the evening," he said.
Asked by TASS if any strategic stability contacts between Moscow and Washington were due in the near future, Ryabkov replied: "Not for the time being. I believe that today’s meeting between the foreign minister and the secretary of state may produce some clarity."
Ryabkov said that some other contacts at different levels were due over several weeks to come.
"Naturally, if there is a summit, the chances of launching a structured and regular dialogue on strategic stability will grow," he concluded.
On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden at Washington's initiative held a second telephone conversation since the US head of state took office. The American leader invited Putin to hold a face-to-face meeting in a third country within months. Biden later explained that he had been talking about a meeting in Europe in the summer.