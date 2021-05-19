{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press Review: Biden opts for ‘alternative Syria’ and Kiev seeks to divide Minsk agreements

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 19th
US President Joe Biden EPA-EFE/T.J. Kirkpatrick/POOL
US President Joe Biden
© EPA-EFE/T.J. Kirkpatrick/POOL

Izvestia: Russia ready to host Israel-Palestine talks, EU unable to find common ground

The escalation of fighting between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for more than a week, and international mediators have not gone beyond calling for a ceasefire. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in an interview with Izvestia that now all parties "are trying to use the influence that they have on Israelis and Palestinians." In this conflict, Russia, which supports joint efforts, is counting on the Middle East Quartet. The European Union announced its intention to work towards a settlement within the framework of this mechanism on May 18. Meanwhile, despite the statements by Brussels, the EU member-states have not yet found a common stance, confirmed by the fact that not even all members of the alliance have backed the call for a ceasefire, the newspaper writes.

Read also
Israeli military says 50 rockets fired overnight from Gaza

Russia is ready to host direct talks between Israel and Palestine, Polyansky said in an interview with Izvestia. "Over the past few years we have been consistently calling for holding this summit and our position remains unchanged. We will be very glad to see Palestinians and Israelis in Moscow. We have rather good relations with both of them. And of course, we are making every effort to ensure that these talks are successful," the diplomat said.

Dutch politician and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Bert-Jan Ruissen, who is also vice chair of the EP’s delegation for relations with Israel, told Izvestia that it was time for the EU to act more responsibly in this conflict and stop providing support for Palestine. The politician explained that although Hamas was branded as a terror group by the EU, there was no consensus on the Middle East conflict among EU members. While Belgium, Ireland, Luxemburg and Sweden criticize Israel, most of the other EU countries support the Jewish state.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden opts for ‘alternative Syria’

A delegation of the US State Department visited northeastern Syrian territories, which are not controlled by the government. This is the first visit of its kind since Joe Biden took office, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The US leader is trying not to repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, voicing support for local forces on which the US has relied for a long time during the anti-terror campaign against the Islamic State (IS, terror group outlawed in Russia). Meanwhile, experts speculate how this new ‘Iranian’ policy of Washington might affect key aspects of the US strategy in Syria.

Read also
Biden voices support for ceasefire in phone call with Netanyahu

Until now, the Biden administration has not published any detailed strategy on Syria. This contrasts with its clear wish to iron out the crisis around Iran. There were doubts that Washington would leave even a limited military contingent in the northeastern Arab Republic given its clear line towards downgrading the priority of some Middle Eastern issues. The visit of the State Department’s delegation demonstrates that Washington is still interested in searching for a political solution for Syria and sees the need to keep providing humanitarian assistance to those Syrian groups who are in need.

The US is maintaining close contacts on Syria with Russia despite their serious disagreements. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu confirmed this in his March interview with Kazakhstan’s Tengrinews. Shoigu also described the first steps by the Biden administration as promising.

Anton Mardasov, a researcher at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI) and expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, notes that the representatives of the State Department and the Pentagon regularly visit the territories controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), pointing out that this practice was established during the Trump presidency. The Biden administration is acting in the framework of expected tactics: it keeps supporting the "alternative Syria" to combat the IS group and exert pressure on Iran, Damascus and Turkey. Meanwhile, it tries to vow support for the SDF leadership in order to avoid Trump’s mistakes. On the other hand, it’s unclear now how the intensified US diplomatic efforts towards Iran could affect US policy in Syria.

 

Kommersant: Ukraine draws up its own Minsk agreements

Ukraine has submitted to the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) a new draft of the so-called clusters for drawing up a roadmap to settle the conflict in Donbass. They highlight significant differences with Russia’s stance, sources close to the negotiations told Kommersant. It's of major importance that the Ukrainian proposals are the first document, in which Kiev showed how it seeks to change the Minsk agreements. Meanwhile, Moscow and the other parties to the Normandy group insist that the agreement must be kept intact.

Read also
Putin spotlights scheme to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia entity

The initiative to divide the Minsk agreements into certain elements called clusters, and then to try to agree on each of them in particular was put forward by Paris and Berlin. The major difference with Moscow is the demand that full control over the border with Russia, which Kiev has not been controlling since 2014 due to the conflict, must be established before local elections in Donbass, and not after. Kiev also holds a tough position on constitutional reform, which should confirm decentralization, refusing to coordinate it with Donetsk and Lugansk.

According to Kommersant, the discussion on the new clusters could be held this month. The next video conference of the Normandy Four negotiators is scheduled for May 26.

Ukrainian political scientist Vladimir Fesenko, who heads the Kiev-based Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, notes that the number of disagreements gives no grounds for being upbeat on solving the conflict. According to him, the best option for Donbass could be the Transnistrian scenario, when "there is no war, but there is no full settlement." A frozen conflict is the most realistic scenario, he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moldovan diaspora in Russia waits for Putin’s signal

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is due to arrive in Germany for an official visit on Wednesday and is expected to meet with representatives of the Moldovan diaspora. Moldova will hold early parliamentary elections on July 11, which could be crucial for the country’s geopolitical choice. Many experts predict the end of a pro-Russian period in Moldova’s history and the republic’s shift to the EU and the US.

Leader of the Social and Democratic Party Viktor Shelin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) could secure the majority of seats in parliament if the pro-Russian and pro-Moldovan citizens do not turn out at the polling stations. The country's policy line would then be pro-EU and pro-US.

Meanwhile, a significant number of Moldovan citizens sympathize with Vladimir Putin, and the Russian leader remains the number one politician in the republic, the expert notes. "This part of the society will vote for the third force, at which Moscow will point. And the Moldovan diaspora in Russia will vote. However, no such force is seen so far."

Read also
Russia unlikely to accept demand for withdrawal of peacekeepers from Transnistria - Lavrov

The Ukrainian expert recalls that Sandu won the 2020 presidential elections thanks to the support of the Moldovan diaspora in the West. Its representatives were very active while very few voted in Russia. There are still three weeks left before the election campaign kicks off and political parties could be reshaped. If Moscow sends a message signaling support for new political parties, pro-Russian and pro-government forces will vote en masse in Moldova. If that does not happen, then Sandu and her party will achieve victory.

Moldova’s Ambassador to Moscow Vladimir Golvatyuk has called on the Russian authorities to help hold the Moldovan elections in Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Russia cuts investment in US bonds to historic low

Russia continues to reduce its holding of US government securities, according to the US Treasury Department. If in February the Bank of Russia owned US treasuries to the tune of $5.756 bln, in March this figure plunged to $3.976 bln. Meanwhile, the share of long-term securities tripled (from $306 mln to $1.08 bln) and the volume of short-term bonds decreased from $5.4 bln to $2.88 bln, Vedomosti writes.

"Russia’s decision to sell US government securities was initially purely political but since the standoff between the two countries’ economies has lasted for more than a year, now economic arguments have been added to the political ones," chief analyst at Alor Broker Alexei Antonov notes. The Federal Reserve’s nearly zero key rate and its active efforts to boost the economy by cash at the peak of the pandemic will highly likely lead to a sharp rise in inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise the interest rate and this means that the price of US government securities will fall. So, the decision to sell these securities is quite justified.

Head of the Center for Investment Analysis and Macroeconomic Research at the Center for Strategic Research Daniil Nametkin also believes that the shrinking volume of investment in US securities is explained by expectations that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will remain "too soft."

"The US Federal Reserve’s representatives have stated many times that they believed it advisable to keep the federal funds rate at the level of near zero until the national economy shows stable growth rates," he pointed out. "Meanwhile, the US regulator plans to keep operations on open markets. In these conditions, the real revenues from investment in US government securities remain negative for investors given the mounting pro-inflation risks." Given the current trends, funds could flow into the securities of those countries that offer more attractive revenues along with reasonable risks, for example, China, he noted.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press Review: Berlin okays NordStream 2 fruition, Switzerland may host Putin-Biden summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 18th
Read more
Palestine values Turkey’s stance, doesn’t want comparisons to Karabakh, ambassador says
Earlier, the Turkish leader stated that Ankara supports the Palestinians in the same spirit it had earlier supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Czech Republic's Zeman apologizes for NATO's 1999 bombardments of Yugoslavia
He made a statement to this effect during negotiations with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, who is in the Czech Republic on a visit, the Czech leader's spokesman Jiri Ovcacec tweeted on Tuesday
Read more
EU interested in Nord Stream 2 — energy minister
The project is still planned to be completed in 2021, Russia’s Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov said
Read more
Russia develops Mi-28NM gunship as a breakthrough combat helicopter, says chief designer
The gunship’s advanced defensive aids suite allows it to successfully repel attacks by a potential enemy’s ground and airborne air defense systems, the chief designer informed
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Russia appreciates Switzerland’s role as mediator in disputes, Putin says
Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang, who was appointed to the position in January 2021, said earlier in an interview with TASS that the two countries maintained good relations in all areas
Read more
UK, US may be behind SolarWinds hack, says Intelligence Service Director
In April, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) claimed that the Foreign Intelligence Service Is behind the hack of the US-made SolarWinds software
Read more
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan to hold joint naval drills in Caspian Sea
A Su-34 bomber will take part in the naval maneuvers to simulate an air target
Read more
Hamas claims strike at Israel’s Urim military base — report
The movement also announced new strikes on the city of Netivot
Read more
Press Review: Berlin okays NordStream 2 fruition, Switzerland may host Putin-Biden summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 18th
Read more
SpaceX launches rocket with 54 satellites
The missile’s first stage was used in seven previous launches
Read more
Putin confident there is no alternative to trilateral agreements on Karabakh
The Kremlin found it difficult to answer the question about whether Putin had received a letter from Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about military assistance
Read more
Germany increases systemic containment of Russia during pandemic, top diplomat says
The top diplomat noted that in Germany, high dignitaries regularly characterize Russia "almost as a threat to European security"
Read more
No-one denies Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, but USSR, Third Reich not to be equated — Kremlin
The spokesman blasted comparisons between the USSR and Nazi Germany as atrocious
Read more
Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier
Previously the company planned the third line in 2026
Read more
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Read more
Kremlin not to consider Kiev’s idea of swapping Medvedchuk for convicted Ukrainians
Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said earlier he did not rule out that Kiev could offer Moscow to swap the leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, after he was convicted, for Ukrainian nationals serving their sentences in Russia
Read more
Germany authorizes pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2 in its waters
The permit concerns laying pipes on a 2-kilometer stretch in the German Exclusive Economic Zone by vessels with an anchor positioning system, such as the Fortuna pipelayer
Read more
German Economy Minister spoke out for Sputnik V vaccine approval in EU
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU, in particular Russia’s Sputnik V
Read more
Russia, Argentina looking at organizing Sputnik V production in Argentina — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that Argentina was the first Latin American nation to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and begin its use
Read more
Czech Republic, US on Moscow’s list of unfriendly states over anti-Russian steps — Lavrov
As a concrete step that was announced, Moscow asked the two countries' diplomatic missions to reduce their locally hired personnel, both Russian nationals and citizens of third countries
Read more
SWIFT to continue working in Russia as usual — Central Bank
The official noted that even if Russia is disconnected from SWIFT, interbank transfers can be transferred to the Russian counterpart, the Financial Message Transfer System
Read more
Abkhazian president arrives on official visit to Syria
Read more
Belarus ready to respond to threats from NATO together with Russia - senior army official
Two countries hold joint military exercises, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said
Read more
Troops in Siberia practice force-on-force duel of Msta-S large-caliber howitzers
This exercise requires high skills and professionalism as troops must be quick to deliver a strike against the enemy and leave their positions to dodge retaliatory fire
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons depots in Gaza Strip, sirens sounding in Israeli cities - IDF
Israeli drones have hit two Hamas weapons depots in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Mi-28NM gunship gets next-generation missile armament
The Mi-28NM attack helicopter’s integration into the single information and reconnaissance digital space on the battlefield boosts the gunship’s combat efficiency, the chief designer stressed
Read more
Nord Stream 2 completion depends on pipe-laying speed, not regulators — German minister
Peter Altmaier noted that and in the future Germany may need even more gas than it does now
Read more
Blinken to discuss Nord Stream 2 issue with Lavrov
United States are looking for a more predictable, stable relationship with Russia, a senior US Department of State official told
Read more
EU attempts to accuse Moscow of stirring anti-vaccine movement abroad, head of SVR says
The EU leadership is preparing another smear campaign against Russia, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said
Read more
Russian PM unveils breakthrough in import substitution
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out seven long-distance missions in 2021
The Baltic Fleet planned to hold over 34 drills in 2021
Read more
Ceasefire between Israel and Palestine is top priority task, says Russian senior diplomat
Moscow calls for efforts to create conditions for relaunching peace dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said
Read more
Press review: Israel headed for civil war and Armenian PM appeals to post-Soviet bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 14
Read more
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Read more
Russia to judge US calls to normalization by actions, not words, top diplomat says
Moscow would like to look at those spheres of bilateral relations, where the interests may coincide, the foreign minister said
Read more
North Macedonia announces expulsion of Russian diplomat
The envoy is to leave the country within days
Read more
Two missiles fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon - TV
On May 13, five missiles were fired from the area of Qlaileh towards the settlements of Nahariya and Shlomi
Read more
EU is tired of expansion, the Balkans tired of EU integration rhetoric — Vucic
Serbia's president said he does not believe the European Union is seriously considering the admission of Balkan countries
Read more
Palestinians resume rocket attacks on southern Israel - army
Sirens sounding in the city of Beersheba
Read more
Russian, Chinese leaders to attend ceremony to build nuclear energy project
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will take part in the May 19 online ceremony
Read more
Black Sea Fleet starts monitoring British patrol ship - defense ministry
The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring the activities of the Trent patrol vessel of the British Navy, which entered the Black Sea waters on May 16, the statement said
Read more
Tensions escalate on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, PM Pashinyan says
According to him, Yerevan’s position on this matter remains unchanged: the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must withdraw from Armenian territory
Read more
PM lauds tokamak launch as evidence of Russia’s high technological level
The T-15 tokamak installation is designed to produce and study plasma with thermonuclear parameters and solve some engineering tasks directly associated with the thermonuclear reactor’s creation
Read more
Gaza radicals announce new massive strikes on Israeli cities and army bases
The intensive exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip has been going on since May 10, following riots that erupted at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in early May
Read more
Russia may ban foreign IT giants without local offices from working with new users
The lawmaker said gaming resources are likely to be outside the scope of the bill
Read more
Russia decides not to block Twitter after company deleted over 91% of prohibited content
The watchdog will lift restrictions on access to the social network on desktop computers, while will maintain the slowdown of traffic on mobile devices
Read more
Russia adopts concept of chairing Arctic Council 2021-2023
The concept complies with the tasks, set by President Vladimir Putin in the national policies in the Arctic, in the strategy for development of the Russian Arctic zone, and with the national security policies to 2035
Read more